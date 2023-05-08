I Tried a Wearable Finger Vibrator (and It’s My New Everyday Carry Item)

One of my best worst traits is that I’m an hourly planner. Usually, that means my tote bag is Mary Poppins-levels of prepared with Altoids, lube, and hankies; eyedrops, a good read, and travel-sized sex toys that won’t make the TSA lose its mind. Regardless of whether I’m going to Switzerland or the tailgate, I’ve been wanting more portable, discreet vibrators and toys to slide into my back pocket. A whopper rabbit dildo is sick, but not very fun to schlep around from brunch, to the club, to the 4 a.m. bodega run on a summer night when you have no idea when you’ll be back home. I wanted something compact, clever, and versatile—I wanted a finger vibe.

Finger vibrators have been on my radar for a while. They’re often praised as super accessible sex toys, particularly for folks with limited range of motion or grip, and appealed to me for their portability and strap-on nature; ideally, you just slide the vibrator over one of your digits and you’re ready to tickle taints, stimulate clits, and massage erogenous zones without the hassle of having to grip and maneuver a vibrator.

I decided to put the aptly named Fingerific finger vibe from Lovers to the test, because it comes in a wizardly colorway, is fully waterproof, and has dozens of textured nubs on the tip for what I imagined would either be too much stimulation, or just the right amount of potency (again, very ethereal). Without giving too much away too soon, I can say that it surprised me in ways I never knew I could hope for from a vibrator.

Crack open a La Croix, and let’s dive into the specs.

What was rad

It helps that I already love Lovers, the sexual wellness site slinging the Fingerific vibrator, because I know that the company’s hyper-curated selection wouldn’t be filled with junk that doesn’t hold a charge. Sure enough, the vibe charged quickly and stayed charged for nearly an hour.

Photo by Author

I turned the vibe up to the third level of intensity. “Damn,” I thought, as it gave out a shrill and horny war cry, “this thing is juiced.” It slipped over my finger with ease, and in that moment I felt whatever I imagine Wolverine feels when he retracts his claws, or what E.T. felt when he finally orgasmed phoned home; there’s power in great, maneuverable design, and the Fingerific is a testament to that fact. Its silicone material feels smooth and firm, and the toy as a whole must only weigh a few ounces.

Feeling slightly intimidated, I bumped the setting down to the second vibration, and started off by rubbing the Fingerific over my clitoral hood/wizard cloak, then gradually massaging over my entire vulva, and even an inch or two into my vagina. At first, I didn’t understand the appeal of the single, oversized daddy nub at the tip of the vibrator:

Photo by the Author

But then, I found a setting that vibrated to roughly the same rhythm of I-like-my-beats-fast-and-my-bass-down-low, and realized I could use that small but mighty nub to tap dance on my clit like a telegraph machine until I came, which was tight. I topped things off with a little ass play, and then I set the Fingeric on its final, most daring quest: facial exfoliator.

That’s right, my brother in Christ. Given that this finger vibrator’s doppelganger is literally this facial cleansing tool from Sephora, I thought, “Why not double-down on the toy’s versatility by using it for a face facial, and a [redacted] facial?” It is waterproof, after all. So I scrubbed my horny claw clean with a little hot water and mild soap, and then moved on to my face.

Talk about nurturing, post-nut aftercare.

What was tricky

I wish the instructions gave me a clearer understanding of how the elongated daddy nub works. Now that I know how it functions best, it’s one of my favorite clitoral edging techniques.

TL; DR

Whether you’re looking for a discreet sex toy that’s easy to travel with to Europe, the bodega, or the club, the Fingerific vibrator is a clutch sex toy for anyone to have in their toolbelt. I especially enjoyed it on my clit, but the vibe is equally smashing when it tap dances on your anus, nips, and other erogenous zones. My only worry is that my other, non-vibrating fingers will be jealous.

The Fingerific Finger Vibrator is available for purchase at Lovers.

