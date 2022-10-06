The TikTok-Viral Rose Vibrator Set Is Growing in Power (and Gag Balls)

What’s a rosegasm, you ask? It’s like cumming in cursive or in-tandem with Claire de Lune; it’s whatever Fragonard’s painted lady was experiencing in The Swing, and what you can look forward to with the newest sex toys in Lovers’ Rosegasm sex toy collection.

Remember when the rose-shaped suction vibrator went viral last year? Suddenly, TikTok was overflowing with users showing off the clitoral sex toy, or scrambling to get their hands on one. Today, the #rosevibrator and rose-vibe-related hashtags have accumulated over 100 million views, and rose-shaped suction vibes can be found on Amazon, and on sexual wellness sites such as Lovers, whose latest trio of sex toys has raised the bar for rose-centric vibrators and BDSM accessories.

Back to the Rosegasm set: The classic rosebud clitoral vibrator still holds court on the site, but now it’s joined by a blossoming gag ball, a set of rosy anal training plugs, and a double-ended dildo with (one end is the OG rose clitoral vibe; the other is a G-spot stimulating wand).

Valentine’s Day can’t cum soon enough.

Shop the entire Rosegasm collection at Lovers.

