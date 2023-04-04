Lovers’ Is Offering up to 20% Off Our Favorite Luxury Sex Toy Brands

Isn’t it enough that we’re paying $7 for a carton of eggs? When will this insane inflation stop? Soon we’re going to be printing Monopoly money, sort of like Zimbabwe did when they experienced hyperinflation. All that being said—if you’ve been holding off on treating yourself to a luxury pleasure-inducing device for fear of not making rent, you’re in luck because one of our favorite sex-toy sites, Lovers, is currently running a ton of amazing promotions.

Currently, you can save 20% off all LELO products, 15% off all Lovers exclusives with the code SAVE15, and 20% off the Rosegasm Lingo Dual Ended Clitoral Vibe. Don’t know where to start? Well step right up, because this sale has something for everyone—clit sucking toys, butt plugs, penis pumps, cock rings, strokers, lube—if you’re into it, there’s probably a deal that has your name on it.

We’re big fans of LELO at Rec Room and have reviewed a ton of its products, including the Ina Wave 2, which is currently on sale for $159.20 and has a “range of motion is so good, and the shaft is bulbous and short enough (think: Squidward’s nose) to really fill you up, and feel like a third, ghostly arm in the best way,” according to Rec Room senior writer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp’s VICE review of the vibrator. Amen, sister. Knapp also reviewed and loved LELO’s Enigma Sonic Vibrator (also included in the sale). On top of those deals, you’ll find the “Tesla of strokers,” the F1s V2 Red Stroker, and some of our favorite odorless condoms from LELO’s Hex series.

If you’re looking for the most bang for your buck (literally), the Rosegasm vibrator packs both a clitoral-stimulating tongue-flicking end, and a classic insertable vibrating shaft at the other end for under $65. So you’re basically getting two toys for the price of one.

Naturally Lovers has got the goods when it comes to its store-exclusive product offerings. Whether you’ve been dreaming of finally owning a rabbit vibrator or are thinking about delving into the world of thrusters, or experimenting with ass-play, all of Lovers’ toys are made with body-safe silicone, and are great for trying out something new in the boudoir.

Deals on the Rosegasm Dual Ended vibrator and LELO toys are already marked down on the site, but don’t forget to enter code SAVE15 for 15% off on Lovers exclusives.

Happy humping!

