People Are Obsessed With Lovesac Sactionals. Here’s Why.

It’s no surprise that Lovesac—a company that earned its name by making over-the-top, ridiculously comfortable bean bag chairs—has been dominating the couch game with its modular sectionals (what they endearingly call ‘Sactionals’).

While Sactionals have been around since 2006 (archaic, I know) TikTok and Instagram have helped them catapult to cult-favorite status in recent years, with a whole community of folks downright obsessing.

What makes a Lovesac Sactional so special? It’s so customizable that it almost feels like you’re DIY-ing your space (that is, if you could DIY without the inevitable flops and fumbles). The brand calls itself “The World’s Most Adaptable Couch,” which is pretty bold.

However, Lovesac isn’t bluffing. The seat frames are fully rearrangeable with seemingly endless configurations. Not only do you choose your own number of seats (from a solo chair to a full-swing six-seater conversation pit), but you also select the type of fill you want and get to choose from over 200 machine-washable covers. (Plus useful add-ons like hidden in-seat storage.)

is lovesac worth it?

The only thing that might take the wind out of your sails is noticing the price tag. For example, a four-seat Sactional starts at $4,725 (not taking into account any current sale promotions). It’s not a purchase that most of us would make on a whim. Lovesac Sactionals are, quite frankly, investments.

Still, for all the hype and adaptability, you might be wondering, Why is Lovesac so expensive? Again, we look to the couch’s extreme adaptability. Typically, if the muse (or a bout of mania) stirs you to remodel your living room and ditch your aesthetic for something brand-new, you’d have to find some poor soul on Facebook Marketplace to pawn your used couch onto so you could foot the bill for a new one.

With the Sactional, this isn’t the case. Switching up your look only requires new cushion covers—even though it will look like a whole new piece of furniture. Plus, Sactionals can get even more pricey if you choose to upgrade to StealthTech options, where speakers and subwoofers are embedded inside the Sactional for a full-sensory audio experience.

Customer support

As fitting for the price, Lovesac offers robust customer support at all stages of the buying journey. You can order up to five fabric swatches for free, and you can get a quote before you buy.

When you do pull the trigger, orders typically take 1-4 weeks unless you opt for custom covers, which may take more like 4-10 weeks. However, you do get free shipping and a 60-day home trial.

Lovesac also has a Heroes Discount program, where the brand gives 5% off to military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and veterinary professionals. For context, 5% off a $4,725 couch saves you $236.25—so, it’s not nothing. Customers also get a lifetime guarantee warranty on all Sactionals framing, hardware, and inserts, plus a three-year warranty on Sactionals seat cushions, back pillows, and covers.

CUSTOMERS SPEAK

Since I have not yet had the good fortune of sinking into a Lovesac Sactional, I combed through thousands of customer reviews to get the pulse on how folks actually feel about their Sactional.

“Our oldest is 10 years old,” writes verified buyer Dave M. While you might think he’s talking about a child, he’s talking about his couch. “It lives like 1-year-old furniture- still amazing after all these years,” he writes.

Another reviewer, Anna, attests to the Sactional’s longevity. “This will be our couch for life,” she writes. “We have kids and pets and this couch withstands it all. I will never go back to having a traditional couch again. Everything that has been spilled on this couch has washed out without a trace. Two years later this couch looks brand new.”

Meanwhile, buyer Annier dubbed the Sactional an “amazing invention for living life,” going on to sat that it is “[the] best purchase I have ever made and I have made many in my 80 years.”

So, are lovesac couches comfortable?

In short, yes. As one buyer Juls says, “I can say that after the purchase my wallet hurt. BUT, we have not wanted to get off the couch.” Back at it again, Dave M. writes, “We argue over who is going to get to sleep on it each night – it is such a restful sleep.”

But don’t just take their word for it. To feel out a Lovesac Sactional for yourself, you can visit a showroom, or request fabric swatches to get a feel for the comfiest covers you’ll enjoy.

What’s the best lovesac fabric choice for pets?

Having machine-washable covers makes the Lovesac Sactional an ideal pick for folks with children—human or furry. If you’re a dog or cat parent, then you’ll want to choose a pet-friendly fabric, which Lovesac helpfully designates on their website. Some pet-friendly options include the corded velvet, chenille, brushed weave, and phur.

Naturally, this is also an active discussion on Reddit.

One user chimed in, “I have 4 cats and 2 dogs. I have the corded velvet. I’ve had my Sactional for over a year and it still looks new despite my cats occasionally scratching the sides. It’s easy to get fur off too.”

lovesac vs the competitors

On many a discussion board, discerning customers weigh back and forth between the Lovesac Sactional and sectional options from Joybird, which also offers plenty of modular sofa configurations so you can build a sectional that fits to your house. Like Lovesac, Joybird has tons of fabric options (though smaller in comparison to Sactional, at just 75+ to Lovesac’s 200+).

One Reddit user weighed in on the debate. “I will say that we chose Lovesac over Joybird because even though people complain about Lovesac customer service, it seemed that most outright hate Joybird for their customer service. Also, Joybird didn’t seem as flexible to me as far as reconfiguring and being able to easily wash covers.”

Just remember, a Lovesac Sactional isn’t for the commitment-phobes among us. Take care of your covers, and you can expect your Lovesac to be part of your home for decades to come.