Low Are Back with Three (Mostly) Caustic New Songs

Minnesota indie pioneers Low yesterday confirmed details of their 12th studio album. Double Negative is out on Sub Pop on September 14, it was produced by BJ Burton (James Blake, Bon Iver), and a press release promised that it would be the band’s “most brazen, abrasive (and, paradoxically, most empowering) album ever[…] an unflinching eleven-song quest through snarling static and shattering beats.”

This morning they shared the first three songs from the record: “Quorum,” “Dancing and Blood,” and “Fly.” As promised, they’re boxed in by heavy white noise and disorienting effects. Alan Sparhawk’s vocals are buried deep in the throbbing “Quorum,” and Mimi Parker’s are hardly any clearer on the icy “Dancing and Blood.” “Fly” is different though. It opens with an ominous rumble, but quickly settles on more welcoming terrain. Parker’s voice pierces through the track, Steve Garrington’s bass is finally decipherable, and everything feels a lot calmer. It’s easier to find your footing after that. So you should replay all three songs as soon as “Fly” fades out.

Listen to “Quorum,” “Dancing and Blood,” and “Fly” below.

