Low End Legend Champion’s Guest Mix is a Guaranteed Good Time

You’ve got to be pretty ballsy to call yourself Champion, haven’t you? You’ve pretty much got to be walking around with a pair of size 5 Mitre’s in your boxers to get away with it. Now, we’ve never been close enough to Champion to verify that but we reckon he’s deserving of the moniker.

The east London producer’s spent the last few years cruising the interzone between UK Funky, house, bass music and grime with delicious results. Releases like 2011’s Motherboard on Hardrive, and the Butterz released “Crystal Meth” 12″ have seen him cement his position as one of the city’s most exciting and innovative artists. He’s also recently hooked up with Terror Danjah, Dexplicit, P Jam, D.O.K and Rocks to form the Beatcamp Collective. He also somehow manages to find the time to run his own Formula Records imprint. Since 2010, Formula’s released records by the likes of Zed Bias, Hannah Wants and Flava D.

Videos by VICE

This Friday coming, Champion’s rounded up a few of his favourite producers for a fifth birthday celebration. They’ll be taking over Peckham’s Bussey Building for a Formula special that looks set to be one of the winter’s warmest parties. To celebrate the party and the birthday that’s birthed it, we asked Champion himself to put a mix together for us.

The result was an upfront hour of low end heavy funky-tinged house that’s got us wishing the week away. Given that the Bussey’s future on Rye Lane looks precarious, let’s make the most of it while we can.

Join the Formula squad this Friday at Bussey Building, Peckham. Head here for tickets.

Follow Champion on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter