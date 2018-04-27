Luca Guadagnino’s New Horror Film ‘Suspiria’ Made Audiences Want to Vomit

After releasing a gorgeous, delicate queer romance with Call Me by Your Name, director Luca Guadagnino took a sharp 180 and decided to make what’s rumored to be one of the most traumatizing horror movies of the year: Suspiria. The remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 classic follows a young dancer (Dakota Johnson) who treks to Germany to join a prestigious ballet company, and has already been described as “Black Swan meets The Exorcist.”

On Thursday, audiences got a taste of just how disturbing the new film is shaping up to be, when Guadagnino screened a clip at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Variety reports. After a light lunch of quinoa salad and white chocolate tarts, the director asked everyone if they were done eating—but what he was about to show them turned out to be the cinematic equivalent of sticking your fingers down your throat.

According to Variety, the clip went a little like this: While a ballerina pirouettes in one room, her movements somehow wreak absolute hell on another dancer—whose body is systematically ripped apart into a mound of broken bones, piss, blood, and spit, one painful contortion at a time. Just a short clip from the movie was enough to explain why Johnson told Elle filming Suspiria “fucked me up so much that I had to go to therapy”—and was almost enough to make everyone who watched it vomit.

They are showing the #Suspiria clip now. I had to look away but it wasn’t enough. The sound effects alone will haunt me for the rest of my life. #CinemaCon — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) April 26, 2018

For context: bones cracking. Skin ripping. I literally feel sick. Woof. #Suspiria #CinemaCon — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) April 26, 2018

Ummm I am traumatized after seeing a scene from "Suspiria" in which Dakota Johnson controls the body of another woman as she dances. The woman's body literally cracks in half. She is like, torn apart. Spitting, urinating, bleeding. It's… A lot. #CinemaCon — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) April 26, 2018

Amazon just world premiered a scene from Luca Guadagnino's 'Suspiria' remake and it's one of the most fucked up things I've ever seen at #CinemaCon. People at my table turned away from the screen. All I can say is it's beyond extreme and gross and I need to see more. — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2018

https://twitter.com/mike_blacklist/status/989607562361225216

Things @russfischer and I said out loud to no one in particular while watching that scene from SUSPIRIA:



“Whaaat”

“Jesus Christ”

“Holy fuck”

“Wow” — Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerRIP) April 26, 2018

Amazon teasing incredibly violent and bloody scene from Luca Guadagnino's #Suspiria at #CinemaCon. Close to upchucking the quinoa salad I just ate. Perfect for lunchtime presentation! — Brent Lang (@BrentALang) April 26, 2018

Just judging by all that, the movie, which Amazon plans to release sometime this fall, sounds like it might give Hereditary a run for its money as the most traumatizing horror flick of 2018. It’s tough to judge, given that we still don’t have a trailer for Suspiria—but shit, man, maybe that’s a good thing.

Follow Drew Schwartz on Twitter.

