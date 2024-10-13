Lucas Coly’s Cause of Death Revealed

Lucas Coly died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 27.

The Clark County Office of Corner and Medical Examiner in Nevada confirmed the manner and cause of Coly’s death to The Daily Mail on Friday.

Concern about the rapper was first sparked in early October, when he posted a message simply read “I love y’all” on his Instagram Story.

Shortly thereafter, Coly’s manager, who goes by I Discover Stars on Instagram, confirmed that the rapper had died.

“Rest in peace @iamlucascoly I love you bro. My heart is ripped in half. Wait for me up there,” the manager wrote in a since-edited post, per Us Weekly.

Lucas Coly Remembered by His Loved Ones

In another post that has since been edited, Coly’s manager further opened up about the tragedy.

“Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. There’s a hole in my heart right now Lucas,” Coly’s manager originally wrote, per the outlet. “We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans. So many people hurt us again and again but we had each other. I don’t know what to do now. I’d be a hypocrite if I told you not to, and I go and do the same.”

In a since-deleted Facebook post, the outlet reported that Coly’s manager requested prayers for the French-born entertainer’s ex-girlfriend, Amber H.

For her part, Coly’s ex addressed the situation by going live on Instagram. In the emotional video, which has since expired, she addressed critics, saying that she had been there for her former beau throughout their nine year-long romance.

“I did everything I could. That’s all I can say,” she tearfully told the camera. “… He could not take the break up and that just is what it is. I couldn’t do it any more. I could not.”

She went on to claim that she was on the phone with Coly at the time of his death.

“I screamed,” she said. “I said, ‘No. No. No! He did it. He did it.’”

The rapper first found fame on Vine. In the years since, Coly amassed more than one million followers on Instagram. He was best known for his song “I Just Wanna.”