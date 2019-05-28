Lucky Daye’s ‘Painted’ Is Perfect for a Tiny Desk Concert

If Lucky Daye’s Tiny Desk Concert is a preview of what his career holds, R&B fans should rejoice. The New Orleans native stopped by NPR’s not-so-Tiny Desk show to sing a medley from his debut album, Painted, released last week. Daye managed to squeeze a 10-piece band with him for his 13-minute set which included songs “Roll Some Mo,” “Misunderstood,” and “Late Night.” Dernst “D’Mile” Emile, who produced 11 of the tracks on Painted, played bass. For fans who have been following Daye since he released I, his first EP, last December, the Tiny Desk Concert is everything you find in his records—equal parts R&B and funk, with a touch of swagger found among his contemporaries. “[Painted] is basically a window to my heart,” he said. “I’m from New Orleans, I’ve been through love, I’ve been through pain, I’ve been through a whole lot of things so it’s basically a confirmation to ask people, ‘am I crazy, or am I crazy?’” he joked. Watch the full performance below.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer. Follow her on Twitter.