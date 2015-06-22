Lucy Bronze Gives England 2-1 Win With This Blast

England were struggling to find any kind of offensive pressure and found themselves down 1-0 to Norway when Solveig Gulbrandsen hit the back of the net in the 54th minute. In the following 20 minutes, however, England mustered two shots on goal and both went in. The second came in the 76th minute off the foot of Lucy Bronze, who absolutely smoked a ball in from distance, securing a 2-1 win and a spot in the quarterfinals.

England controlled possession in front of the Norway goal with a nice build up between Jill Scott and Jodie Taylor, before the ball finally came to Bronze. She walked right into it and just let it rip for the top corner of the goal with enough pace that Norway keeper Ingrid Hjelmseth could only get a finger on it.

