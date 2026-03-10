Lucy Dacus Just Announced More North American Tour Dates for 2026

Lucy Dacus has announced a run of headlining North American dates for July 2026.

The dates come as an addition to the indie singer/songwriter and Boygenius member’s previously announced spring West Coast run and summer festival dates.

Videos by VICE

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 14: Lucy Dacus performs during the Laneway Festival 2026 at Adelaide Showground on February 14, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

The new dates start fresh off the heels of Dacus’ appearance at the Winnipeg Folk Festival on July 9-12. The first of the seven newly announced dates is July 12 in Madison, Wisconsin, at the Sylvee.

Other stops will include Toronto, Ontario; Cleveland, Ohio; and North Adams, Massachusetts. The final show of the run will be at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on July 25.

Dacus’ previously announced West Coast spring tour dates include Bellingham, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; and two nights at the Castro Theater in San Francisco, California.

She’s also scheduled to play Salt Lake’s Kilby Block Party, Ottawa Bluesfest, Minnesota Yacht Club, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands. View all Lucy Dacus dates and lineup information below.

How to Get Lucy Dacus Tickets

Presale for Lucy Dacus’ newly announced dates will begin Wednesday, March 11 at noon local time at Ticketmaster. Sign up for access at Dacus’ official website. General onsale for the new dates will begin Friday, March 13 at noon local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Lucy Dacus tickets on StubHub—even for sold-out shows like the two-night Castro Theater run. StubHub purchases are are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/10 — Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre # [Buy Tickets]

05/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre # [Buy Tickets]

05/13 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre # [Buy Tickets]

05/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24 # [Buy Tickets]

05/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party [Buy Tickets]

05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre * [Buy Tickets]

05/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre * [Buy Tickets]

07/09-07/12 — Oakbank, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival [Buy Tickets]

07/12 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^ [Buy Tickets]

07/13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Venue TBA [Buy Tickets]

07/15 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^ [Buy Tickets]

07/16 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest [Buy Tickets]

07/18 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club [Buy Tickets]

07/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^ [Buy Tickets]

07/22 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^ [Buy Tickets]

07/23 — North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA ^ [Buy Tickets]

07/25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^ [Buy Tickets]

08/07-08/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival [Buy Tickets]

# = w/ FIGHTMASTER

* = w/ Luna Li

^ = w/ Smidley