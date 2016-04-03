Lucy DeCoutere Quits ‘Trailer Park Boys’ as Bubbles Actor Charged with Battery

This article originally appeared on VICE Canada

The actor who plays Bubbles on Trailer Park Boys was arrested Friday night in LA for domestic battery, and today co-star Lucy DeCoutere announced she quit the show.





Videos by VICE

DeCoutere has become a high-profile voice for assault victims in the wake of the sexual assault case against former CBC radio host Jian Ghomeshi, where she testified as one of three complainants. Ghomeshi was acquitted of all charges.

“If I find out that somebody is abusive, I cut them out of my life. It’s very easy,” she tweeted Saturday. “I have resigned from Trailer Park Boys.”

Bubbles actor Mike Smith was released on $20,000 bail early Saturday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told CBC. Media reports say Smith allegedly choked friend Georgia Ling during an argument in a hotel bathroom. He now faces one domestic battery charge.

Both Smith and Ling disputed the charge in a joint statement. “Georgia is a friend of mine and we had a loud and heated dispute. That is all,” said Smith. “At no time did I assault her. I am not guilty of the misdemeanor charged against me.”

“At no point did I feel I was in danger, otherwise I would’ve called the police myself, which I did not,” reads Ling’s comment. “Police were called by others not present in the room who mistakenly perceived the argument to be something other than what it was. When the officers arrived, I tried to assure them there was no real issue, but they proceeded to arrest Mike.”

The statement said other members of the Trailer Park Boys and staff stand behind Mike, though that no longer includes DeCoutere.

Trailer Park Boys kicked off its tenth season on Monday, March 28.