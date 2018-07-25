Lucy McBath decided to run for Congress after her teenage son was shot and killed. She just won her Georgia primary.

Six years ago, Lucy McBath learned that her teenage son, Jordan Davis, had been shot and killed by a man angry about loud music at a Florida gas station. On Tuesday, McBath became the Democratic nominee for a seat in the U.S. House, by defeating small businessman Kevin Abel in a primary runoff for Georgia’s 6th Congressional DIstrict.

“I am at a loss for words,” McBath, 58, tweeted after her victory. “Thank you to my supporters, friends & family, And I want to thank my dear Jordan, my rock & inspiration.”

McBath spent three decades working as a flight attendant for Delta, but after her son’s death, she left the airline and transformed herself into a “Mother of the Movement,” a group of gun control and criminal justice reform advocates whose children have died through firearm or police violence. Besides serving as national spokesperson for Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, McBath has campaigned with Hillary Clinton, testified before Congress, and starred in multiple documentaries.



Originally, McBath intended to run for the Georgia Legislature. But after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year, she decided to set her sights a little higher.

“This is not going to stop, and now we have our children that are standing up for themselves because our legislatures and adults refuse to do the right thing. And I felt that this is a time when our children need our help,” McBath told Elle last month. “We need to really be about the business of preserving their futures, our own futures, and that I would do everything in my power to help push the needle on this issue in Washington.”

McBath’s close connections to gun-control groups came in handy during her race: During her initial primary run, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund dropped $830,000 on advertising for McBath’s campaign. In the last week alone, the organization spent $100,000 on ads, phone calls, and texting to support McBath.

The group is already citing McBath’s success as proof that gun control is an issue that Democrats can run on and win on. Moms Demand Action, a wing of Everytown, tweeted a congratulations to McBath on Tuesday.

McBath must now face off against Republican Rep. Karen Handel, who won the district in a special election last June after defeating Democrat Jon Ossoff. It will likely be a close contest — Ossoff lost the district, which includes parts of the Atlanta suburbs, despite receiving more than $30 million from Democrats. (It was the most expensive House race in history.) A Democrat has also not represented Georgia’s 6th Congressional District since the 1970s.

The white man who killed Davis, who was 17, was sentenced to life without parole after being found of guilty of first-degree murder in 2014. Davis and his friends were in a car playing music in the Jacksonville gas station, which sparked the man’s ire.

“What keeps me going is knowing that I’m saving somebody else’s life,” McBath said in a 2015 video for Everytown. “That I can look at myself in the mirror and know that I cared more about saving others, other than just my child.”

