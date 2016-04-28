Give into the Uncertainty of Love with Lucy Sunday’s “Glow”



Photo by Dominoe Farris

LA electro-soul songstress Lucy Sunday has one of those voices that gets straight under your skin—deep and rich, with a vulnerability matched by the unadorned honesty of her songwriting.

She had us swooning last winter with her cover of Chet Faker’s “Talk is Cheap” and the elegic “December Love,” and now she’s back with “Glow,” the first release off of her forthcoming debut EP, due out this summer.

The sparse, sensual number features production by UK electronic experimentalist William Arcane, writhing around Sunday’s mercurial vocals with a rhythmic push and pull that echoes its themes about the struggle between love, identity, and control: “I lean into my need to roam / into my own / I need to go, ego, ego, what do I know? / That’s where I find my glow.”

“I was falling hard for my now partner and it terrified me, so I ran away to London last summer,” Sunday says about writing the track. “I was resisting out of fear for lack of control; I ran to try and solidify some sense of ego or self. What I was reminded of, on a visceral level, was that everything is ambiguous and impermanent, and found that the not knowing and questioning became empowering in itself. Exploring this space where nothing is certain is in actuality where I feel most inspired and connected. ‘Glow’ is a tangible thing that came out of that groundless place.”

Listen to the premiere of "Glow" below and check out Lucy Sunday on Soundcloud.

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.