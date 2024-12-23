Luigi Mangione Is Being Held in the Same Notorious Prison as Diddy

Luigi Mangione isn’t the only high-profile prisoner on his cell block.

After the 26-year-old was extradited from Pennsylvania last week—complete with a Man of Steel-level perp walk—he was transported to the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The federal prison also currently houses disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as well as famous fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.

Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9 after allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Thompson was fatally shot in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 4, outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan.

A days-long manhunt ultimately led to Mangione’s arrest at a McDonalds in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He is currently facing both federal and state charges in the alleged murder.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has charged Mangione with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and weapons crimes. Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has charged him with one count of murder, two counts of stalking, and a firearms offense.

The maximum punishment for the state charges is life in prison without parole. If convicted on the federal charges—which include a terrorism-related offense—Mangione could face the death penalty.

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial on federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

In an October 2024 press conference, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee said he would be representing over 100 accusers in a slew of assault allegations spanning over 20 years.

According to Buzbee, the group “is evenly divided between males and females.” One of the alleged victims was only nine at the time of her incident. In fact, the lawyer said 25 of the 120 accusers were minors at the time of the alleged assaults.

Diddy has been denied bail three times, and on Oct. 10, Judge Arun Subramanian set his trial start date for May 5, 2025.

Sean “Diddy” Combs (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for Bankman-Fried, earlier this year, the entrepreneur was convicted of seven counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering, stemming from his role as the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. He is currently appealing his 25-year prison sentence and was forced to forfeit over $11 billion.