Luis Suarez Nutmegs David Luiz Twice for Two Goals, Now Owns His Soul

In the 67th minute, Luis Suarez nutmegged David Luiz and just kept motoring through the PSG defense for a great goal to give Barcelona a 2-0 advantage in the Champions League quarterfinal. Suarez went up the far sideline and quickly cut inside by going through Luiz’s legs just in time to pick it back up and shake another defender out of his cleats, then ward off a third man before finding pay-dirt. Salvatore Sirigu managed to get a hand on it, but he couldn’t get enough.

Not long after, Suarez nutmegged Luiz again, and scored, again, to put Barcelona up 3-0.

PSG got one back, but it was too little, too late. This is what happens when there is no Zlatan.

