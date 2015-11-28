Luiz Adriano Puts the Icing on A.C. Milan’s Cake with a Mind-Blowing Trap and Volley

Now it’s Luiz Adriano who gets in on the act with a superb trap and volley. 4-0 @ACMilan. #SerieA https://t.co/zKO8gMrsPu

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 28, 2015

A.C. Milan has been chilling at mid-table this season, and it’s been a while since they’ve administered a true drubbing in Serie A. But in today’s match against Sampdoria, they came away with a 4-1 final tally, and a masterpiece of a goal to boot.

Luiz Adriano collected an immaculate cross with his chest, and delicately slotted it past the keeper for a superb finish. Now, if only Milan could distribute today’s 4 goals across other games to pull them out of their current slump.