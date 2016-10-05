Listen to the Lead Track from Luke Hess’ Excellent New EP on Visionquest

There are times in life when all you really want to listen to is stripped back, raw, lashing techno that pummels and pulses. When you’re in that mood, your best bet is to delve deep into the back catalogue of Detroit main-man Luke Hess.

Hess, who’s released on the likes of FHXE, Echochord and Planet E, is back with a brand new EP’s worth of banging brilliance. This time around he’s hooked up with the Visionquest crew for the Selector release, and it’s every bit as good as anything else he’s ever done. Which shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Videos by VICE

Backed with remixes from Maher Daniel, Lee Curtiss, and d5, the whole shebang hits shelves this Friday (October 7th) and we’ve got an exclusive listen to the simply sumptuous title track right now. Isn’t that a treat? Lock in below and watch those hours at work fly by with this on a loop.

Selector is out on October 7th via Visionquest