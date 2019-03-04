Luke Perry of ‘90210’ Is Dead at 52

Actor and teen drama icon Luke Perry died Monday after suffering a “massive stroke” last week. He was 52.

As USA Today reported, Perry’s rep Arnold Robinson said he passed away Monday, “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” a statement continued. “No further details will be released at this time.”

The actor, who rose to prominence for his starring role in Beverly Hills, 90210 in the 1990s and was a cast member of CW’s teen hit Riverdale, was hospitalized last Wednesday after a stroke. TMZ reported Perry had been sedated in hopes of helping his brain recover, but the complications from the stroke eventually overcame him.

Perry was still set to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Manson film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where he played a character named Scott Lancer alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie, among others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTANGPAMUCA

