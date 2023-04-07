Lululemon’s New Men’s Collection Is a Hole-in-One

Wait… before you start scrolling, hear us out: Lululemon actually makes pretty sick high-performance duds, including for men. If you thought the brand was just for hot moms doing yoga, think again, sweaty. Start thinking of it as Lulule-MAN, because in addition to making boxers that feels “like slipping into satin sheets that you can stay in all day,” according to writer Adam Rothbarth’s glowing review, the brand just launched its latest golf collection filled with surprisingly swaggy, comfortable fits that you can wear anywhere from the links to a luxe dinner.

If you feel trapped by slacks and shudder at the thought of a pair of pleated khakis, get yourself a pair of Commission Pants. Unlike stiff, business-casual bottoms, they’re made to move with you throughout the day without getting wrinkled or feeling constricted. The brand’s proprietary Warpstreme fabric has four-way stretch, and is breathable and quick-drying so you can literally go from your nine-to-five to an after-work game of nine holes without lugging around a duffel bag full of gear.

There’s also shorts made out of the same material, so you can experiment with shorter inseams this summer (it’s almost himbo season, after all), and the ABC Classic-Fit Pant, which has a more timeless denim design with exposed pockets and reflective detailing when cuffed. Top it all off with a sleek logo-free hat that’s a dupe for Kendall Roy’s beloved $500 Loro Piana cap (“quiet luxury” is here to stay, kings).

To top it all off, plenty of Lululemon’s men’s styles are currently on sale, including those magic boxers that Rothbarth refers to as, “the closest we can get to heaven in this life; that is, short of being in the pit at a Slayer show (though I’ve done both and would roughly put them on the same level).”

Get you some drawers that make you say, “Fore!”

