Get Baked for the Holidays With These Apple Pie Gummies

The limited-edition Lumi Apple Pie Gummies will forever be in my heart, but they won’t be available forever. These strain-inspired gummies have a cozy, baked flavor profile that is wonderful for the holiday season, and a high that can keep you happy wherever you go, no matter what you’re doing.

Apple Pie is a gentle sativa that proves your high doesn’t always have to be hazy and sleepy. It delivers a euphoric and cheerful high that leaves you in an easygoing state. Whatever holiday tasks are at hand, a slice of two of this apple pie will make the season go by smoothly.

MORE GUMMIES WE TASTE-TESTED: Best THC Gummies, Ranked

What Is It?

These are strain-specific gummies, which means you’re not just getting gummies that are “infused with cannabis.” You’re getting gummies that are infused with the same cannabinoids and terpenes found in the Apple Pie cannabis strain. For people who smoke flower and know what strains they do and don’t like, these strain-specific gummies are a dream.

Apple Pie is the child of Acapulco Gold and Nepalese, two sativas known for their happy and fun highs. Apple Pie is typically considered a hybrid strain, but Lumi’s version is listed as a sativa. Based on the high, I could call it a sativa or a hybrid. But more on that later.

Each gummy contains 5mg Delta-9 THC, 2.5mg CBD, and 2.5mg CBG. They’re not crazy strong, so beginners can handle them if they want a taste of the Apple Pie strain without smoking it. The main terpenes in the formula are limonene, b-pinene, and myrcene, which are found naturally in lemons, pine trees, and mangoes.

LEARN MORE: What’s the Difference Between Delta-8 and Delta-9?

These gummies are also made with organic ingredients, so you’re getting an all-natural and authentic cannabis experience. Some funkier gummies use synthetic THC variants and fictional flavors. Lumi keeps it grounded with strains that actually grow from the ground.

Why It Stands Out

For me, all the Lumi gummies stand out because of the strain-specific profiles. However, the Apple Pie ones have a special something that makes them enticing. Maybe it’s just that I love apple pie, but who doesn’t, right? I’ve always found Apple Pie (the strain) to be a unique sativa in the sense that it’s more calming and lowkey than you might think. I generally go for indicas, but this sativa is soothing enough that I can get on board with it.

I also wanted to highlight these gummies because they won’t be around forever! This is a limited-edition strain release, so get them before the batch is gone. That sounds super sales-y, but they’re yummy and relaxing, and I want everyone to try them while they still can — especially because these are perfect for the holiday season.

The yellow and orange ombre bag captures the warmth of a hot slice of apple pie, as does the orangey-brown hue of the gummy itself. Overall, Lumi creates this cohesive experience for every strain, from the color to the flavor to the high.

At $50 for a bag of 30 gummies, each one costs about $1.70. It’s a reasonable price that sits at or below the average price for a 5mg THC gummy, but you’re getting top-quality. I’d consider these a superb value because of how thoughtfully they’re made compared to other gummies with the same price point.

Testing and Results

The Lumi Apple Pie gummies are a treat in both flavor and sensation. Thanks to the sativa-leaning strain makeup and the combination of CBG and CBD, the gummies create an uplifting high that can be energizing, but it is mostly euphoric and calming.

They don’t make you sleepy in the slightest. But they do help relieve tension in your body, so you can drop those shoulders and unclench that jaw. The high isn’t super hazy, so you can stay productive and present if you’re socializing with people or tackling simple chores.

Simply put, the gummies put you in a splendid, cozy mood where everything sounds like a good time. A trip to the grocery store? How lovely. Waiting in line at the DMV? Sounds relaxing. Cleaning the oven after Thanksgiving? Soothing and satisfying.

I tried these a few times, typically eating 2-4 gummies each time for a heavier high. Not every time, but once or twice, I did get a light case of the munchies, particularly a strong sweet tooth. In the span of an hour, I had a cup of hot chocolate, three s’mores, one slice of pumpkin pie, and more Oreos than I care to confess. Everything tasted amazingly delicious, so I have no regrets.

The Taste

Speaking of delicious, the gummy flavor has a special place in my heart. They truly taste like an apple pie, if apple pie were baked with a little hemp in it. The initial taste is extra cinnamon-y, with that baked apple profile. It mellows out into notes of vanilla and butter for that familiar seasonal goodness.

An astute palate will notice an underlying tone of hemp, but that’s because the gummies use strain-specific terpenes. If you’re not into edibles that taste like edibles, these might not be the right choice for you. But that hempy hint is what makes these truly reminiscent of the actual Apple Pie strain.

The gummy’s texture is extra firm and chewy, so you can munch on it for a minute or so and let that lush flavor sink into your tongue. The firmness also makes it easy to bite off half a gummy or cut it, if you’re a beginner who wants less than 5mg THC.

Make room for the Lumi Apple Pie Gummies at all your holiday spreads, and order a bag or two before this limited-edition strain is gone for the season.

Other Yummy Options

Try one of Lumi’s other strain-specific gummies, like the Lumi Granddaddy Sour OG Gummies, which are berrylicious, mouth-puckering, and more relaxing than a spa.

For my apple-obsessed friends, you should try Mr. Hemp Flower’s Magic Apple THCa Flower, which has a bright apple aroma and a similarly inspiring and elevating high as the Apple Pie gummies.

For an actual baked good, not just a gummy that tastes like one, get the Cycling Frog Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix and whip up a fresh batch of warm edibles in your own kitchen.