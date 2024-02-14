Before and After Photos of Lunar New Year Feasts In Australia

It’s officially the year of the dragon, which brings wealth, nobility, authority and abundance. VICE took a look at the abundant family meals eaten by Australians this Lunar New Year.

Xanthea, Sydney NSW. Chinese.

Favourite vs least favourite Lunar New Year foods?

Favourite food is fried pigeon! Least favourite would have to be nin gou (New Year cake). It’s made from glutinous rice flour so it’s super sticky yet slimy and chewy. The texture really throws me off! It’s a shame because eating it is supposed to bring you good luck and prosperity.

Maggie, 24, Clayton VIC. Chinese.

LNY hot pot feast at home. Highlights: lobster sashimi!! fish balls!!

Jie, 25, Preston VIC. Malaysian Chinese.

What do you look forward to each Lunar New Year?

Nasi lemak with chicken curry. Very Malaysian, very appetising, always a winner at large dinners — can’t go wrong with chicken curry.

And red envelopes. I love receiving money.

Is there anything you dread?

Having to socialise with very distant relatives (e.g. my aunt’s cousin’s kids). But there’s a strong financial incentive to do so — you get red envelopes.

Phoebe, 24, Tuggerah NSW. Aboriginal Cantonese.

Favourite Lunar New Year dish?

It’s our first LNY without my Nan so my favourite part of the meal was the prawn omelette, which was her favourite dish.

Anything you don’t touch?

I had a traumatic incident with noodles as a child so I tend to struggle with the texture of noodles, my LNY spread is very dumpling and seafood heavy!

Chloe, 23, Fitzroy North VIC. Chinese Singaporean.

A chronology of Singaporean Yee Sang (prosperity toss salad):

Lunar New Year prosperity toss salad step one.

Lunar New Year prosperity toss salad step two.

Lunar New Year prosperity toss salad step three.

Lunar New Year prosperity toss salad step four.

Still room for dessert: Longan Tong Sui.

