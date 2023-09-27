Lunya’s Silk Sweatpants Are the Ultimate Fall Flex

Look, I’m a high-brow, low-brow type person; I’ve had some amazing meals at Michelin-starred restaurants, but I also go hard on some Taco Bell. That’s why when it comes to loungewear, I’m typically just as happy in some $20 Champion jawns as I am in barb-wire Givenchy joggers (I mean, would be—please buy me those). But sometimes a piece of comfy clothing comes along that’s so magical, so wildly cozy, that it transcends that spectrum entirely—and for me, that happened when I tried on my boyfriend’s silk-blend sweatpants from Lunya.

If you’re unacquainted with Lunya, the best three-word summary for the brand is this: the coziest stuff. Lunya makes amazing washable silk pajamas, an incredible weighted washable silk eye mask that I wear almost every night (and even travel with), and a wide array of ridiculously comfortable men’s and women’s loungewear and home goods. Even just looking at its website is relaxing. Last winter, when my boyfriend let me lounge around in his Lunya Cotton-Silk Joggers, I was instantly addicted to their dreamy feel. They’re the perfect weight and cut (somehow for him and also for me, even though he’s, like, a foot taller than me—I like things oversized), with a true fusion of comfort and luxury.

Now, Lunya is releasing its new collection of men’s and women’s SilkSweats, the latest version of this truly premium chill-wear experience. Crank some Sade (or at least some Washed Out) and light a scented candle, because it’s time to fully unwind in sweats that are silk , baby.

Available in white and grey, the new SilkSweats have a reversible sherpa interior fabric so you can decide whether you wanna go drapey/breathable or crazy-cozy (while looking cool as hell either way). The collection launched on September 12, and is sure to sell out, so score your set (and a set for your boo and anyone in your life who deserves a Very Nice Gift™) ASAP.

Cueing up “Smooth Operator” as we speak.

The new SilkSweats collection is now available at Lunya.

