Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi Seemingly End Their Beef by Taking a Photo Together at Kanye West’s Chicago Show

Every big beef in hip-hop is capable of being resolved. After everything Jay-Z and Nas said to each other, they still broke bread years later. Drake and Kendrick Lamar will probably eventually end their cold war and reunite on stage one day. Even Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi ended their conflict with one another after the former vowed to beat up the latter for years. Now, they’re taking pictures with each other.

During Kanye West’s second homecoming concert in Chicago, the pair came together backstage to talk and take a picture grinning together. Check it out below:

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Kid Cudi x Lupe Fiasco 📸 pic.twitter.com/2l6c7OSkGQ — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 5, 2026

Given their history, the internet was in absolute disbelief. For what it’s worth, Cudi tried to make amends with Lupe Fiasco back in 2024. He essentially called for a truce, apologizing for past comments and behavior with the Chicago MC.

“Just talked to Lupe. Had a great talk,” Cudi wrote. “I know I was wrong and told him I shouldnt have did that f*ck sh*t I did. I called myself lookin out for the fans in the moment, but in reality I was just hating— I apologized and he accepted it. Which I appreciated foreal.”

Then, the Cleveland crooner and rapper admitted to his role in sparking Lupe’s disdain for him.

Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi End Their Decades-Long Feud With a New Photo

“I understand the anger and vitriol he had for me all these years, and I wasnt mature enough to step up and just have a conversation and admit I was wrong. We as black men need to be united. He always had love for me. Always supported me. I shouldnt had did him like that. I wanna thank my guy IBN for settin the call up, and u, the fans, for being real w me and urging us to speak. We are good now, brand new journey,” Cudi concluded.

The core of the Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi feud is surprisingly mundane. Fiasco was charging fans $500 for personalized verses back in 2014. But Cudi felt like the idea was weird and that he was scamming his fans for a quick buck. Apparently, the Food & Liquor legend tried to confront the “Day N Nite” artist but was frequently ducked and dodged to settle matters.

Consequently, Lupe Fiasco has been against Cudi ever since. But none of this ever resulted in any formal diss tracks— just Fiasco threatening that he would fight him at any given moment.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images