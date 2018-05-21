Lykke Li’s “deep end” Video is a Masterpiece of Selfie Art

Lykke Li, only a couple of weeks out from dropping her new album so sad so sexy (Yes, that’s really the name! Incredible, right?), has released a video for “deep end”, one of the record’s three singles so far. But it’s not just any video: following in the steps of Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, Li has released this as a ‘vertical video’, aka it’s the shape of your phone screen. Realistically, all videos will look like this in the future, I guess, so get used to it!

The “deep end” video is particularly good because in addition to being vertical, it’s actually pretty cool! Shot nearly entirely by Li, the clip chronicles a particularly wild night that she had. A lot of the clip is Li mugging at the camera, taking beautiful selfies––both front camera and mirror selfies––in various different types of lighting. It’s incredibly well done, honestly. I would truly pay to take selfies that good. Watch “deep end” above. Between this and her wonderful video for “utopia”, Lykke Li is really upping her video game this cycle.

