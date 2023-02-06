This ‘Cold Laser’ Is the Latest Skincare Fountain of Youth

We all want to age like fine wine, but not everyone has the genes to age like a glass of Chateau Pichon Lalande Bordeaux from 1982. Fancy skin creams, SPF, overpriced juices—they all promise to make us look like a poreless, wrinkle-free god. While some products are actually fabulous in terms of results, many anti-aging “miracle cures” are just redness-inducing red herrings. After all, is aging such a bad thing? Really, we just want to be as hot as Helen Mirren when we’re 77 (or, at least, Jeff Goldblum when we’re 70). Is that too much to ask?

Instead of digging around the drugstore for yet another cream to slather on, the solution for modern skin might be something a bit more tech-savvy, and what’s more techy than a MF laser? Maybe that’s why celebrities (and you know, those with sensitive skin) are checking out the latest in crazy skincare tech: LYMA’s “cold laser.”

So what’s the justification (see: tech) behind blasting your face with this newfangled contraption? In simple terms, LYMA is a cold laser skin gadget that tackles both the intrinsic (a.k.a. time) and extrinsic (a.k.a. lifestyle) factors that trigger the skin aging process so you can purportedly preserve your *youthful glow* for as long as possible. The laser light reaches deep into the abyss of your epidermis’s base layer, triggering a genetic switch within skin cells to recharge, regenerate, and repair instead of simply dying off (which is, lest we forget, a natural part of the aging process). The LYMA also helps promote existing cells to produce more proteins to fight free radicals, which in turn delivers more collagen and elastin. To get even into more of the science , the device is engineered by two patent diffusers that fragment the light into 25,000 teeny tiny beams for maximum penetration and efficacy.

So what makes this laser “cold”? Self-described as the “world’s safest at-home laser,” the LYMA can be used in delicate areas (including under the eyes) without the need for goggles, and without the risk of heat damage. FYI, it’s apparently pain-free, non-abrasive, and suitable for all skin tones. Typical in-office laser treatments use high temperatures to damage tissue and instigate collagen regeneration, whereas the LYMA uses low-level laser therapy, “a technology borrowed from the medical industry where it is used to treat issues from rebuilding cartilage to healing tendons.” The brand says it’s 100 times more powerful than LED devices, such as the popular TheraFace and Solawave.

Other uses include depuffing your eye area (always a plus after an unfortunate three hours of sleep), unifying overall skin tone, banishing wrinkles, minimizing the appearance of pores, improving skin elasticity and bounce, and even contouring your jawline.

To use the LYMA laser most effectively, you just apply six pumps of Oxygen Mist (included) to your face or area, followed by six pumps of Oxygen Glide (also included), then hold the laser device over each area for at least three minutes. No—you’re not instantly going to look like you got TikTok-beauty-filtered, but LYMA claims you’ll see results in about 12 weeks, with a visible reduction in stubborn wrinkles and even childhood trauma acne scars. One reviewer said their years-old teenage acne scars were nearly cleared within three weeks—no wonder it has a four-star rating on its website.

There are probably many solid reasons that the LYMA Laser has been lauded by dermatologists and skin specialists, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that that prestige comes with a clear disadvantage for the average person: the LYMA costs a whopping $2,695 (!), making it a serious investment in your daily skincare routine.

When in doubt, don’t blame your parents for bad skin genes—just buy an overpriced laser.

The LYMA Laser is available for purchase here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.