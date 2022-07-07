Tigers, Giraffes, and Drug Lord Mansions: Welcome to Honduras’ ‘Narco State’

The house is hidden behind a tall, green, metal fence. But if you can see beyond the fence, as I was able to, you’ll find 15 horses, two Toyota Land Cruisers, a guest house, mango trees, bougainvillea trees in full bloom, and a pool and jacuzzi, both filled with fresh water.



The main house has three bedrooms and is filled with artwork, every wall covered in paintings of landscapes and birds. A painting of Hernández wearing a button-down white shirt with his sleeves rolled up, waving into the distance, hangs in the dining room. A separate guest house has another three bedrooms.



Since Hernández was extradited, a caretaker has even been hired specifically to look after and feed 20 macaws—large, colorful parrots that live and breed on the property.



“It’s a national project,” he told me.



He wouldn’t let me see the birds, though, as the property is completely off-limits to the public. And he still hadn’t been paid the 9,000 lempiras—$365 dollars—a month the government promised him.



Both the caretaker and a police officer who guards Hernández’s vacation estate 24 hours a day and sleeps in what used to be the guest house, told me they’d like to go to the U.S. Especially the policeman, whose wife and son fled Honduras during Hernández’s presidency and now live in the U.S. His young son already speaks English fluently, the officer told me proudly.



With endearing sincerity, the officer asked me if I could help him get a visa to the U.S. When I told him that his chances of getting a visa are slim to none, he was disappointed but undeterred. One way or another, he’ll eventually make it, he said.



Broken-down border patrol