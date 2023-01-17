‘I Don’t Fly Here’: Nepal’s Plane Crash Highlights a Troubling Trend of Airline Disasters

The 33-year-old, who lives under the flight path of Nepal’s Pokhara International Airport, regularly shoots aircraft videos as a hobby. He had no idea he was about to capture footage that would send shockwaves across the world, igniting new debate around alleged safety gaps in Nepal’s aviation industry. This, after all, was just another one of the 10- to 20-odd planes he watched from his balcony every day. Only later would he realise he was actually witnessing the final moments of at least 70 peoples’ lives, and one of the most devastating aviation disasters in Nepal’s history.

The plane seemed to be flying low—that was why Diwas Bohora pulled out his phone and started filming. Seconds after he hit record, it nosedived.

The tragedy is the deadliest airline disaster Nepal has seen in more than 30 years, and the latest in a string of incidents that have hit the nation in the past several decades. Since 2000 there have been at least 21 fatal aviation accidents in Nepal, collectively claiming the lives of more than 350 people. Yeti Airlines and its subsidiary, Tara Air, have been involved in seven fatal crashes since 2004.

Bohora, who lives less than 50 metres from the crash site, recalled a “huge blast, and a red flame, and feeling like there was an earthquake in my house.” The plane had shattered on impact. Seventy-two people were on board the flight; at the time of writing, at least 70 are confirmed dead.

Filmed on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan 15, Bohora’s video has been viewed by tens of millions of people. The twin-engine ATR-72 aircraft, operated by Nepalese carrier Yeti Airlines, was completing a half-hour domestic flight from Kathmandu and descending towards Pokhara’s newly inaugurated international airport when, for reasons still unknown, it suddenly banked hard to the left, plunging into the gorge of the Seti River.

“I was just sitting in the sun after my lunch, [when] I saw a plane very near to me, and I thought ‘I can make a good video of this plane and it will be content for my YouTube [channel],’” he told VICE World News. “But then suddenly the plane tilted.”

Rarely do the fatalities of the country’s airline disasters number as high as those of the Pokhara crash, though, and rarely are there so many victims from different corners of the world. This tragedy, which has taken the lives of 53 Nepalese as well as international travellers from Australia, Argentina, France, India, Ireland, South Korea and Russia, is now shining a global spotlight on Nepal’s alarming airline safety record.

That safety record is so poor that the European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from operating in the bloc’s airspace since 2013, after the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) declared that they failed to comply with a number of critical protocols. And while the Himalayan nation suffers a uniquely challenging topography when it comes to flight safety, experts suggest that the problem is exacerbated by a lack of resources and a reluctance, maybe even unwillingness, to treat the clear and present dangers of air travel with the seriousness they deserve.

According to Geoffrey Thomas, aviation expert and editor-in-chief of Airlineratings.com, Nepal is “probably one of the least safe places in the world to fly, given the number of crashes versus the amount of traffic.”