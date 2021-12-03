I Lived Off the Grid—And I’m Still Broke

When I went off the grid, it felt like the right move spiritually, environmentally, and financially. Moving to a cabin in the woods with my partner seemed like a clever way to get cheap rent in notoriously unaffordable southern British Columbia, while learning to fend for ourselves in a chaotic world.

Many young adults who aren’t pushed out of cities by rising costs or rising tides are rethinking their own environmental impact and turning to remote work or quitting their jobs altogether.

Going off-grid is looking like an increasingly viable option for young adults as cities become harder to afford. VICE World News reported in October that Vancouver, B.C., North America’s most unaffordable city with an average house price of $1.2 million, will face a widening chasm between the rich and poor as climate change threatens to wash out low-lying houses. Weeks later, dramatic floods and heavy rain cut Vancouver off from the rest of Canada, sank portions of major highways, and put whole towns underwater in B.C.

Rosen said affordability is the No. 1 reason people disconnect from municipal water and electrical grids. Other reasons are political, like a desire to reduce their carbon footprint, prepping for social or ecological collapse of society, or just being generally weary of consumerism.

“There’s this phrase, ‘fuck-off money.’ Well, you need a lot less fuck-off money if you’re living off-grid,” said Nick Rosen, a British filmmaker and author of the book Off the Grid: Inside the Movement for More Space, Less Government, and True Independence in Modern America.

Dumping out our own excrement every day because we don’t have a flushing toilet, on the other hand, doesn’t exactly scream Hallmark special.

Having recently started my own off-grid journey renting a small run-down cabin with my partner in the South Shuswap region of B.C., five hours northeast of Vancouver, I can attest that few things are more romantic than cooking dinner by candlelight while a hot fire crackles in the wood stove.

The composting toilet (Canadian Tire bucket) with a mulch bucket next to it. You scoop the mulch on top after you use the toilet, so it composts into humanure. Recycling! Photo by author

Without enough time to collect and dry a sufficient amount of wood for winter, we’ve spent over $600 buying firewood to last us until spring. The propane stove is efficient, but even propane prices are skyrocketing .

The rainy fall climate means we get all our drinking water from the sky for free. But it also renders our diminutive solar-power system effectively useless and leaves us paying for diesel to run a noisy, exhaust-spewing generator for daily power.

But while we’ve drastically reduced our resource consumption and learned invaluable skills, I’ve started to question the wisdom of going off-grid to save money.

Jaymie Friesen, a 26-year-old who runs off-grid workshops on a large plot of land in B.C.’s southern interior with his brother Shelby, said going off-grid does not necessarily equate to cost savings.

Add a chainsaw ($250), battery pack ($300), and a cellular signal booster ($600) so we can work from home, and I’m not sure we’re paying less than we would be in a place with a furnace and a constant flow of electricity.

But the savings come down the road, especially if you can actually buy a plot of land. At Azhen Sanctuary, the Friesen brothers teach people how to crowdfund, set up eco-villages, and source cheap building materials as ways to make land ownership attainable for those who can’t afford to buy a house.

He breaks it down like this: To start out, you should expect to pay at least $700 a month for a tiny home (he recommends this over living in a vehicle for Canadian winters); $400 to rent space on someone’s land; plus insurance, fuel, and other bills. Among other things, you’ll also need a power source, a water source, tools, at least one reliable vehicle, and a backup generator.

Generally, the further you’re willing to go from the city, the cheaper land will be and the more freedom you’ll have to do what you want with it. In some parts of southern B.C., you can get several acres for under $200,000 (the average city house lot is about one-fifth of an acre).

Land also provides an opportunity to grow food, which is alluring when there’s flood- and pandemic-related panic-buying at grocery stores.