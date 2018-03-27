Mac DeMarco and His Band Ripped The Soul From Radiohead and RHCP at Lollapalooza

Covering a song by Radiohead is a mammoth task. A lot of their fans are grown-babies who will come at you on every social media network possible if you throw even the slightest shade in their direction (trust us, I have the receipts). Still, despite this, a few people have gone ahead and run the gauntlet: ranging from the good (Regina Spektor, Frank Ocean) to the bad (Robbie Wiliams doing “Creep” at the cabaret), to this – a cover of “High and Dry” by Mac DeMarco and his band from Chile’s Lollapalooza festival, which took place a few weekends ago in March (watch below).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgrgy9rjhpc

Obviously press play above and make your own opinion on how you feel. IMO however, for what it is worth, this is the dream of every vocally-tainted karaoke superstar. You’ll see why above. Elsewhere the band performed another sing-a-long classic, the ever immortally brilliant song about doing drugs under a bridge, the song “Under The Bridge”, by quintessential LA band Red Hot Chili Peppers. Watch that below.

Videos by VICE