Mac Demarco’s New Album ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’ Was Not Inspired By Mitski

2018 was the year of yeehaw. The western Red Dead Redemption 2 was the best-selling video game, a lanky child yodeling in a Walmart counted as one of the music industry’s biggest breakouts, and Kacey Musgraves’ LP Golden Hour would go on win the 2019 Grammy for Album of the Year. This morning, Mac Demarco said giddy up and continued the trend by announcing his fourth official album Here Comes The Cowboy, out May 10. The lead single is called “Nobody,” and features of self-directed video where Demarco dons a cowboy hat and lizard makeup.

If you’re the type person who’s already heard of an artist like Mac Demarco, there’s a good chance his album title sounds vaguely familiar. You’re probably thinking, “whoa, didn’t Mitski, who doesn’t sound like Mac, release a critically acclaimed album in 2018 called Be The Cowboy, an LP that also had a single called “Nobody?” These are all facts. Mitski’s album may be the defining document of last year’s cowboy revival. However, whatever similarities between the titles are purely coincidental, according to both Demarco and Mitski.

Demarco’s publicist (who coincidentally and hilariously, is also Mitski’s representative) told Pitchfork that he chose his album and single title before he even knew of Mitski’s album. For her part, Mitski laughed off the whole thing and tweeted, “I’m 100% sure Mac & I just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious! What’s wild is we have the same PR, so I LOVE my personal conspiracy theory that she heard the album+track titles but kept quiet thinking maybe some Mac fans will mistakenly find me.” Fortunately, this town is really big enough for both Mitski and Mac Demarco. Watch the video for Mac Demarco’s “Nobody” below.