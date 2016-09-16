Mac Miller and Anderson .Paak’s Performance of “Dang!” on Colbert Was So Freakin’ Smooth

Mac Miller’s Anderson .Paak-featuring “Dang!,” released back in July, was smoother than a lubed-up waterslide built by the Marlboro Man. It’s a sound that Miller’s been pursuing for a while, framing his rough, enthusiastic charm in a whiskey-bath of neo-soul. But “Dang!” really went all the way out there, staccato guitar slides over a soft organ and then .Paak’s voice like freakin’ honey on top of it all.

To celebrate the release of his new album, The Divine Feminine—which is now officially out and available to stream so you should probably listen to it already on your streaming service of choice—Miller and .Paak took the track to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, playing it out with the house band, Jon Batiste and Stay Human. Is it still smoother than Carlos Santana holding an eroded pebble? Yeah, it totally is.

Watch it below and read our Noisey Next interview with Anderson .Paak here​.