Mac Miller and Anderson .Paak Are Apologetic Time Travellers in “Dang!” Video



Photo via YouTube

We all want the chance to re-do things to make them go our way, but not all of us are Kyle Reese from the first Terminator or Marty McFly. Also, that’s not how time travel works: you can’t really change the past because if you did change it then that would have already happened and… Actually, we’ll leave this alone for now.

Videos by VICE

In any case, the video for Mac Miller and Anderson .Paak’s collab “Dang!” finds the two having somehow harnessed their combined swag to create a time loop in order to succeed in appeasing their frustrated girlfriends. There is dancing and there are floral patterns because this is a disco track, dammit, and we need the kind of breeziness that only two smooth dudes busting dimensional barriers in the name of romance and/or thirst can provide. Watch the “Dang!” video below.

Phil is serious about reopening this time travel debate. Follow him on Twitter.