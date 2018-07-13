Mac Miller Details New LP ‘Swimming,’ Shares Woozy “Self Care”

Mac Miller, once internet-rap’s wise-cracking, lovelorn answer to Dean Martin, will release a new album, Swimming, on August 3. None of “Small Worlds,” “Buttons,” or “Programs,” the three singles Miller released back in May, will make the final cut, but a similarly woozy-sounding new single called “Self Care” will be included. As the title suggests, it’s less about Miller inspecting his own behavior than it is an ode to locking the cruel world out and embracing “oblivion.” Between the knocked-out-stoned beat and Miller’s bloodshot-at-4 AM flow, the track’s so mellowed-out that it can barely keep its eyes open. J.I.D and Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes are both listed as co-writers on the song, but, save for Hynes’s compressed vocals in a bridge halfway through, neither of them leave a particularly recognizable mark. It’s not the strongest song Miller’s put out this summer—that three-song surprise pack was refreshingly self-analytical—but at least he’s in a solid groove at the moment. It bodes well.

Watch the Kill Bill-inspired video for “Self Care” above.

