Mac Miller’s Lost Album ‘Balloonerism’ Might Finally Get an Official Release

Just over six years after his death, Mac Miller’s long-lost album Balloonerism appears to be getting a proper release.

The unreleased album’s unveiling was teased over the weekend during the first day of Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, according to HotNewHipHop, running right before Tyler, The Creator’s headlining set.

Videos by VICE

On Saturday’s show, a teaser with bright images of anthropomorphic animals played on screens. The visuals were set to the previously leaked track “5 Dollar Pony Rides,” as well as “The Song That Changed Everything” (feat. SZA). At the end of the teaser, a title card appeared with the word “Soon” along with an image of Miller’s face abstractly depicted in a balloon.

Balloonerism was recorded roughly a decade ago, between Miller’s album Watching Movies With The Sound Off (2013) and his Faces (2014) mixtape. Some of the leaked Balloonerism tracks ended up on Faces, and have become fan favorites of the late rapper.

Additionally, HotNewHipHop reported that E. Dan of ID Labs posted and then deleted some comments about Balloonerism. “Basically, he said that the whole thing comes from a week of studio jam sessions and that Mac eventually moved onto Faces, taking a few tracks with him,” the outlet stated.

Miller passed away on Nov. 5, 201. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office later released their report on the rapper’s death, stating that he died from an accidental drug overdose due to a “mixed drug toxicity” of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

While it’s technically unclear exactly what fans should expect, posthumous releases can often be a complicated matter for fans, as it’s not always clear if the late artist would have wanted the music to be shared. It is notable, however, Miller’s estate has been controversy-free since his passing, which could indicate that everything is on the up-and-up, and his family have signed off on the release of previously unheard music.