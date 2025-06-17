The Mac Mini M4 Is Almost Cheaper Than Ever Right Now

It’s been cheaper, but not by much. The Mac mini M4 that came out in November 2024 is on a sale that nearly matches its lowest-ever price of $488. So what’s an extra $11? The Mac mini M4 at $499 is still a damn good deal, having knocked $100 off its already affordable retail sticker.

you bring the monitor, keyboard, and mouse

Should I say “poor Mac mini?” I always think so, given how much attention it forfeits to the umpteen varieties of MacBook, iMac, iPad, and iPhone that suck up the lion’s share of attention paid to Apple, which is vast. Then the rest is largely split among the AirPods, various App Store controversies, and even the AirTags.

Videos by VICE

The poor Mac mini hardly gets mentioned among all the noise. But is it really that poor? People in the know have championed the Mac mini as the best value among computers if you’re intent on buying a Mac.

If you’re going to set up a workstation with your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse, why pay double for even an entry-level MacBook Air and then simply not use its built-in screen, keyboard, and trackpad? It’s a waste.

What you’re paying for in the Mac mini M4, so named for its Apple-designed M4 chip, is all computer, no peripherals. Those you can supply yourself with the savings from choosing Apple’s cheapest computer (now $100 off, to boot).

I know just the mouse, too, that’ll feel worlds better on your wrist than any trackpad, and even better than Apple’s Magic Mouse.

And maybe add a mechanical keyboard? Yeah. Yeah! Skip the flat, garbage keyboards. Mechanical keyboards feel so much better than the ‘boards that come with a desktop computer or laptop. They’re more comfortable, lead me to type more accurately, and are plainly more fun to use.

The Mac mini is even portable, if you’re going between houses or between home and the workplace. As long as there’s a mouse, keyboard, and monitor setup where you’re taking it, the Mac mini is the most portable of Macs, lightweight and small enough to be carried in one hand like a cookie.

And like a cookie, it’s a sweet deal that won’t last too long before it goes stale.