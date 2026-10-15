Machine Gun Kelly Calls Tweet About Him ‘Fumbling’ Ex-Fiancée Megan Fox ‘Faker Than a Pair of Tits’

Machine Gun Kelly did not lament “fumbling” ex-fiancée Megan Fox. At least, not in this new tweet going viral. That, he says, “is faker than a pair of tits.”

Over on X/Twitter, a post began circulating, purported to be from MGK, real name Colson Baker. “Seeing these new pictures of Megan genuinely makes me wanna throw my phone into a f**king wall,” it reads. “I had the baddest woman to ever walk this planet in love with me and somehow found a way to f**k it all up. Imagine fumbling the girl of your dreams and then having to watch the entire world remind you how beautiful she is. I’ll never forgive myself for that s**t.”

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An attached community noted that there was no evidence this was a real post made by Machine Gun Kelly. “The image fabricates an X post from @machinegunkelly regretting losing Megan Fox,” it reads. “No such post exists from his verified account; the pair split before their daughter’s March 2025 birth and co-parent, with his actual comments on her photos being lighthearted.”

MGK subsequently confirmed that it was a fake.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were together off and on from 2020 until 2024

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dated from 2020 to 2024. The pair met while filming the crime thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass. In 2022, they got engaged. The tumultuous relationship was fraught with romantic chaos and infidelity rumors.

In late 2024, the pair announced Fox was pregnant. This was some months after she suffered a tragic miscarriage. Roughly a month after announcing the pregnancy, they split up for good. Their daughter was born in March 2025. The child is Fox’s fourth and MGK’s second. Fox shares three sons with her ex, Brian Austin Green. MGK has another daughter from a previous relationship.

Notably, after MGK and Fox’s baby was born, the rapper-turned-rock-star revealed that he and his friend Travis Barker (Blink-182) composed a delivery soundtrack that was played as she came into the world.

“She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed,” MGK wrote alongside a photo of his infant daughter. In a separate post, Barker confirmed that they “composed the score of the birth,” adding, “What an epic journey. Praise God.”

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