Machine Gun Kelly Tears Into Man Who Went Under Anesthesia for Full-Body Tattoo: ‘You Didn’t Earn That Ink’

Getting a tattoo usually makes for a light, fun experience. Sure, at first, you have to get used to the uncanny sensation of a needle on you and remain extremely still. But otherwise, it isn’t the intense experience it could be. But once you get into the world of full-body tattoos, it can be a wild, surreal experience. Some people even opt to be put to sleep so that all the anxiety and other complications wither away. But Machine Gun Kelly thinks it’s a big cop-out if you try and sleep through your tats.

The rapper and rocker responded to a video of a man inking his entire body with an ambitious design. However, he also decided to wear a diaper and undergo anesthesia instead of endure the entire process with the artist. Consequently, Machine Gun Kelly essentially felt like the tattoo culture was forsaken by looking for a workaround.

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“You didn’t earn that ink,” MGK scoffed in a post on X. “Got put to sleep and wore a diaper for a tattoo, I hope you s**t yourself you f**kin fairy.”

Par for the course for a lot of Kelly’s posts, the replies are filled with people who thought he was being a hypocrite or just plain ol’ overdramatic.

Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out People Who Go to Sleep When Getting Their Big Tattoos

“Anesthesia tattoos are stupid but it is soooo f**king corny to say ‘you didn’t earn that ink’ lol,” one person shared. “What does that even mean?”

“You wear makeup and wear nail polish. Who the f**k are YOU calling a fairy?” another person questioned.

Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to this kind of mean-spirited slander. It traces all the way back to his childhood with his father. Back in August 2026, he recalled the times he was called derogatory slurs because of the way he dressed.

“I grew up in a house where my dad constantly called me a f****t for dressing the way I did,” Machine Gun Kelly tragically recounted. “There was a folder my mom gave me of videos of me as a child. And I was one year old, and in the video my mom got me a punching bag, but it was pink. And he was like, ‘Why would you get our son that? You want him to be a f****?’ She got me a kitchen set, he said, ‘Why would you get him that? You want our son to be a f****t?’”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM