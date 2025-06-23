Machine Head Guitarist Missing Tour Due to Family Medical Crisis

Machine Head has announced that guitarist Reece Scruggs will have to miss the band’s upcoming European tour due to a medical crisis in his immediate family.

In a series of statements shared to social media, Machine Head revealed that former Machine Head guitarist Waclaw Kieltyka — who now plays with Decapitated — will be filling in for Scruggs, as will Zack Ohren (Darkness Everywhere) on select dates. In a personal statement, Scruggs shared that he’s sitting out the tour to be with his father, who “was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.”

“Head Cases, leave Reece some love in the comments,” the band’s statement began. “It is with heavy hearts that Machine Head must announce that our bandmate and brother Reece Scruggs will not be with us on our upcoming European / UK festival and headline run. His family at home needs him, and we want him to be there with them.”

Scruggs then went on to share his own statement, writing, “With the support and understanding of Robb [Flynn], the band, and management, I’ve chosen to get off the road and step away for a while to be with my family.”

“To be transparent, my father was recently diagnosed with lung cancer,” he went on to share. “I’ve sacrificed a lot in pursuit of my music career over the years. When I received this news, I knew I had to make a sacrifice in favor of my family. I can’t possibly describe the appreciation I have for Robb and the MH camp for not batting an eye when I expressed my want to be at home during this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe has been started to help raise funds for Scruggs’ father’s cancer battle

In a follow-up statement, Machine Head added: “Reece has our absolute support, and we know full well that the Head Cases around the world share our sentiments. We ask that both fans, peers, and media please respect his privacy during this challenging time.”

The band then went on to reveal their new temporary members: “Joining us to fill in this massive void for the lion’s share of the upcoming shows will be good friend (and former bandmate), ‘Vogg’ Waclaw Kieltyka, alongside long-time producer, collaborator, and Darkness Everywhere member Zack Ohren on select dates where/when Vogg’s band Decapitated is already scheduled to perform.”

For fans who may feel compelled to help with Scruggs’ father’s medical expenses, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist in easing the financial burden and can be accessed by clicking here.