Mack Maine Reveals Tragic News of Son’s Death

Tragic news strikes Mack Maine and his family. The former rapper and close friend to Lil Wayne shared on Instagram that his son Isaiah, aka Zeke passed away. He was 20 years old at the time of death due to seizure.

Additionally, Mack says he initially died on July 16th but needed time to process such a massive loss in his life. The date also marks the two year anniversary of his father’s death. Consequently, he finds life to be exceptionally cruel, lamenting why he couldn’t have been the sacrifice instead of his son.

“Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me. I know I am/was his father while he was here in the flesh,” Mack Maine writes. “But now he’s ascended to rejoin OUR Father God in the spirit and his ancestors who also loved him dearly like his grandfather (my dad) and his grandmother.”

Mack Maine Mourns The Loss of His Son in Heartbreaking Post

He eulogizes his son in an emotional post, a carousel of photos rewinding the time and memories. “Zeke I thank you for granting me with one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received, Fatherhood! The experience and bond with you and I brought me purpose,” Mack Maine says. “YOU were my biggest inspiration and motivation..YOU were the reason I got out of the bed when everyone else snoozed. Your smile brightened my dark days as you were my SONshine. Your soul was made of innocence and your heart was pure.

Ultimately, the pain isn’t something that Mack Maine can totally process. It feels unheard of. However, he ends up leaving any questions and concerns up to God as he continues mourning. “Since July 16th, your village has been crushed and we’re hurting. This is a pain I’ve personally never felt before but I’m still trusting and believing in God’s plan and God’s will and mercy.”