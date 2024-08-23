Macklemore Accidentally Helped Cops Catch a Fugitive Soccer Streaker Mid-Concert

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. This iconic Charles Dickens quote was never more true than when it comes to the incident that took place at a Macklemore concert.

While appearing at the Lovestream Festival in Bratislavia, Slovakia, Macklemore opted to give a fan he had spotted a moment she’d never forget. That’s when 24-year-old Samantha (no last name has been provided) was brought onstage, where she and the Grammy-winning rapper began to duet “Downtown.”

Videos by VICE

The song runs for about four minutes, and it wasn’t long after that performance when Samantha’s great night went south. Local authorities were notified by another concertgoer that the woman onstage was actually a fugitive. Details are still coming out, but police are said to have promptly detained her backstage. At least she went out with a bang.

According to Rolling Stone, her supposed crime was just as incredible. Samantha had an outstanding warrant stemming from a streaking incident during a 2019 soccer game in the country. She had an unpaid fine that saw the court order her jail time, which she never served.

The whole thing happened as part of the Lovestream Festival, a three-day event that also featured Rita Ora, 50 Cent, and Tiesto. It rained for much of the evening before Macklemore went onstage, but that didn’t stop the crowd’s excitement. The 41-year-old wrote on Instagram after the event that appreciated every moment on stage, “I love you Bratislavia. I will never forget our night together.”

Neither will Samantha.