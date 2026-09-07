Macklemore Breaks Silence on Pro-Palestine Concert Controversy, and He Is Not Backing Down

Macklemore has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his recent pro-Palestine performances.

In a social media post, the Seattle rapper shared a clip of his speech that has sparked so much outrage and captioned it: “Wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial.”

Videos by VICE

Wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial. pic.twitter.com/BOJ9xMoIZn — Macklemore (@macklemore) September 7, 2026

The controversy started when Macklemore took the stage opening for Ed Sheeran in New Jersey on September 4, 2026. During his set, Macklemore played the song “Hind’s Hall”, which has a pro-Palestine message.

“I’ve been trying to figure out a way to say this all day,” Macklemore began his speech. “One of the reasons why I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here on stages in stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: ‘Free Palestine.’”

Macklemore has long been open about his pro-Palestine political stance

He continued, “I said, ‘Free Palestine!’ I want those words to be loud and clear so that people from Gaza, all the way to the occupied West Bank, know that we have not forgotten them.”

Macklemore then introduced “Hind’s Hall” by explaining that it was inspired by a group of college activists. “This next song was inspired by the bravery of Columbia University students who led an encampment movement that mobilized the entire world. Opened up hearts, myself included,” he said. “So thank you to those students that risked their diplomas, that risked their tuition, that risked their scholarships, that stood up and said, ‘No.’ CUAD students, Students For Justice In Palestine, and Jewish Voices For Peace. Thank you, guys.”

Next, the “Thrift Shop” rapper stated that his critical perspective was not aligned with antisemitism. “To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters,” he said. “Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you.

“My message is for peace. Love,” he continued. “For all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality.

Macklemore also set his sights on the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement department

Finally, Macklemore concluded, “So I say free Palestine. I say free Lebanon; I say free Cuba; I say free Congo, free Sudan, free all people in America living in fear over this terrorist organization, ICE. None of us will be free until we are all free.

Ultimately, the speech and performance have sparked a wave of criticisms against Macklemore. There has even been a petition to have him kicked off Sheeran’s tour. It seems, however, that he will not be backing down.

Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage