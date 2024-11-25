Macy’s Says Employee Hid up to $154 Million From Company

One Macy’s employee had some big secrets—154 million of them. On Monday, the company claimed that one of its employees hid between $132 and $154 million in expenses.

Macy’s discovered the major accounting snafu while preparing to release its third-quarter earnings report. During that process, the company identified an issue related to delivery expenses in one of its accrual accounts. That sparked an independent investigation, which uncovered the employee’s scheme.

Videos by VICE

Macy’s said in a press release that it “identified that a single employee with responsibility for small package delivery expense accounting intentionally made erroneous accounting accrual entries to hide approximately $132 to $154 million.”

The asset concealment had been going on for a while—from the fourth quarter of 2021 up to when it was discovered earlier this month. The person responsible, who was the only individual involved, is no longer an employee at the company. Macy’s did not say why the employee made the intentional accounting errors.

The company noted that there’s no indication that the situation had an impact on its cash management or vendor payments.

“At Macy’s Inc., we promote a culture of ethical conduct,” Chairman and CEO Tony Spring said in a statement. “While we work diligently to complete the investigation as soon as practicable and ensure this matter is handled appropriately, our colleagues across the company are focused on serving our customers and executing our strategy for a successful holiday season.”

While Macy’s had planned to release its quarter three earnings report on Tuesday, it is delaying that until Dec. 11 amid its investigation into the hidden money.

However, the preliminary results Macy’s released did show that the company’s net sales decreased 2.4 percent to $4.742 billion.