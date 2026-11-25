One day before the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was set to roll through Manhattan, the monumental parade was postponed. In the days leading up to the parade, organizers have been keeping a close eye on approaching severe weather and winds. This storm is expected to reach the New York City area early tomorrow morning, on November 26, 2026.

On the afternoon of November 15, Macy’s released a statement through NBC News. “The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration. Due to the unexpected severe weather, the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28.”

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This is the first time the parade has seen a cancellation since World War II. From 1942 to 1945, the parade was cancelled for three years straight to prioritize the war effort. In 2006 and 2019, bad weather required balloons to be flown lower than normal, without the parade being entirely postponed. This year, the parade is being rescheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026.

It’s Unclear Who Will Still Be Performing

This year’s parade has been stacked with a star-studded lineup of artists to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the parade. News of the postponed event came less than 24 hours before it was set to begin. Therefore, it’s still unclear who will be able to move their performance to Saturday. Some artists may be experiencing scheduling conflicts if they have a performance in a separate city that evening, or the night before. These performers scheduled for the parade include EJAE, Queen Latifah, Teddy Swims, Keke Palmer, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Natasha Bedingfield, Blues Traveler, and many more.

In their statement, Macy’s added, “Our team is working through operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized. We expect the Parade to kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers, and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together.”

Another factor to consider is the conflicting scheduling of Broadway performances. Typically, on Saturdays, most Broadway productions perform two shows. Most of this information is still up in the air as organizers race to figure out how to handle rescheduling.

For many, it’s hard to think of Thanksgiving morning without the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television. It’s been a household tradition since it was first televised in 1946. This year, NBC will air last year’s parade at 8:30 a.m. local time.

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images