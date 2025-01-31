‘Mad Max’ Meets ‘Wallace & Gromit’ in ‘Black Pellet: A Claymation Game’

Sometimes, a game can completely sell you on its premise by its art alone. Black Pellet, while still incredibly early on in its production, caught my eye from the moment I saw its claymation style. Stop-motion/claymation games like The Spirit of the Samurai wowed me when I played them. But indie project keep getting better. And this is one of the most impressive-looking games I’ve seen in quite a while. Don’t worry, you can also pet the dog. That makes everything okay when the world is falling apart, right?

You can pet the dog, in our claymation game. Thanks for +1K follows!! pic.twitter.com/ARY3sDptO4 — Black Pellet: A Claymation Game (@BlackPelletGame) January 31, 2025

‘Black Pellet’ REALLY Said, “I’m Just Crackers About Post Apocalypse Vibes, Gromit!”

While not much is currently known about Black Pellet beyond the vibes, that’s enough to get me on board. Touted as a game about a warrior and dog traveling in a post-apocalyptic world, I’m getting Mad Max vibes right off the bat. Seeing small snippets of still-in-development gameplay only amplifies these feelings. The Mad Max game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 was a diamond in the rough, and I’m hoping the smoothed edges of this claymation game can help bring the impeccable vibes to new levels.

Videos by VICE

As the game continues development, there are sure to be new additions made. But currently, it appears that melee combat, guns, and driving through a possible open world are all things that fans can look forward to here. And petting the dog, I can’t forget that one. One moment, you can stomp on someone’s head to make it explode like a grape. Next second, you can play ball with your best buddy. While we’re still likely a long way from a playable demo, I know exactly what I’m doing once it’s available.

Developer Raisel Edwards seems to be close to launching a Kickstarter page for Black Pellet, and has 142 followers on the project as of the time of this writing. Games like this deserve all of the extra attention they can get, and I’m hoping to play a small part in the role. It looks like Black Pellet is going to be the whole package. And I can’t wait to see how it turns out.