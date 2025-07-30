Mad Moxxi Fortnite Skin Can Now Be Unlocked Early—but It’s Expensive

Popular Borderlands character Moxxi is coming to Fortnite in September. However, players can actually get the new skin right now in the battle royale through a promotion Epic Games is currently running.

Sadly, to unlock the Mad Moxxi Fortnite skin early, it’s going to cost you big time.

How to Get Mad Moxxi Fortnite Skin

During the July 29 Fortnite update, Epic Games announced that a new Borderlands skin is being added to the battle royale. However, the publisher surprised players when they revealed that the new cosmetic is actually available right now through a limited-time promotion tied to Borderlands 4.

To get the Mad Moxxi Fortnite skin early, you need to purchase Borderlands 4 on the Epic Games Store before September 12, 2026. Unfortunately, this offer is only available on the PC version of the game. If you plan on buying B4 on Xbox or PS5, you will not be able to obtain the new Moxxi skin. Hopefully, Epic opens up the promotion to other platforms in the future.

For your convenience, here are the quick steps to get the Mad Moxxi Fortnite cosmetic right now:

Step 1: Visit the Borderlands 4 page on the Epic Games Store here.

Visit the Borderlands 4 page on the Epic Games Store here. Step 2: Ensure you are logged into the same Epic Games account that you used to register your Fortnite profile . This step is crucial.

. This step is crucial. Step 3: Click the blue ‘Pre-Purchase’ Button on the right-hand side of the screen.

Click the blue ‘Pre-Purchase’ Button on the right-hand side of the screen. Step 4: Purchase Borderlands 4 for $69.99 and proceed with checkout using your preferred payment method.

Purchase Borderlands 4 for $69.99 and proceed with checkout using your preferred payment method. Step 5: If you are logged into the Epic Games account tied to your Fortnite profile, the Mad Moxxi bundle will automatically be added to your game the next time you boot it up.

When does Moxxi release in the game’s shop?

So yeah, dropping $69 for a Fortnite skin is a bit much. Now, granted, if you were going to play Borderlands 4 on PC anyway, then this is a win-win. However, this promotion isn’t ideal for everyone. Thankfully, you can still get the new Borderlands skin in the battle royale’s shop at a much cheaper price!

The Mad Moxxi bundle will be available to purchase in Fortnite starting on Monday, September 29, 2025. The new Borderlands cosmetic bundle will cost 2,800 V-Bucks. Those who pick it up will get Moxxi’s Tip Jar Back Bling, Underdome Megaphone Pickaxe, Moxxi Emote, and Weapon skins. Players can also purchase the Mad Moxxi Fortnite skin by itself for just 1,500 V-Bucks.

Like the Borderlands Psycho Fortnite skin, you will be able to turn cell-shading on or off on Moxxi’s style page. Interestingly, Epic Games will continue to offer the Moxxi skin for free to anyone who purchases Borderlands 4 before September 12, 2026. So players will have quite a few options to obtain the popular character, should they miss her debut in the Fortnite Shop.