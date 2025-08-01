Madden 26 Player Ratings Have Been Revealed. I’m Ready to (Fake) Argue.

Let me be clear about something, now that my beloved Philadelphia Eagles have won two Super Bowls, I don’t argue about my Quarterback. You can say what you want about Jalen Hurts. You all saw it in February. But I will entertain fake arguments about Madden Ratings because it’s football season and I can actually have fun with that.

I told you all that I was going to be annoying about this. Let me reiterate, I’m having fun with this. So, let’s get into it…

MADDEN 26 HAS A.J. BROWN LOWER THAN WHO?

Let me address the main point first. You aren’t going to tell me that you watched the NFL last season and said Scary Terry McLaurin was a better WR than Mr. Always Open, A.J. Brown.

And I’m not even basing that on stats, just watching. But numbers-wise, A.J. missed four games and had almost the exact numbers as Terry, who played all 17. Yes, you can point out my obvious bias and hatred of the Commanders, but I like Terry. I even gifted my friend’s son a Terry jersey, proving that I am a better friend than he is, because he refused to buy my daughter an Eagles jersey.

I have zero real problems with the edge rusher ratings. However, I would put Aiden Hutchinson over Nick Bosa. Running back-wise, I mean the top is the top. The position has been so devalued over the years that you’re likely to see the same names with some slight variation. Christian McCaffrey’s overuse and Bijan Robinson’s underuse have them flipped, but that’s just the way it is.

But good on the Madden team for giving Lane Johnson the respect he has deserved for some time and making him a member of the 99 Club. Stone Cold Lane Johnson has been a mainstay of that offensive line and a human wall.

I look forward to seeing how these changes throughout the season. Catch me on the Switch 2 this year. And maybe, maybe I’ll be able to actually root for Scary Terry instead of hoping he puts up zeroes across the board.