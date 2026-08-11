Madden 27 Global Release Times and Early Access Explained

Madden NFL 27 launches worldwide on August 13, but Deluxe Edition owners can start playing now. Here is when the Madden 27 global release date is on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC in every region, how to get early access, and whether the New Zealand method works.

Screenshot: EA Sports

The Madden 27 global release date is Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. However, the game technically has multiple launch dates depending on which edition you purchased.

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Early access for the Deluxe Edition and MVP Bundle is now live, having started on Monday, August 10, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. This gives players three days to start building their Franchise and Ultimate Team before the Standard Edition launches.

There is also a 10-hour Madden 27 trial available through EA Play. Unlike Deluxe Edition early access, the trial only lets you play for 10 hours. Thankfully, any progress you make will carry over if you purchase the full game.

Screenshot: EA Sports

With multiple time zones to consider, figuring out exactly when Madden 27 becomes available in your region can be confusing. To make things easier, we’ve created a global release chart below with the Standard Edition launch date and time for every major region:

Madden 27 Global Release Times for Every Region

Region Date Time United States (PT) August 13 11:00 AM United States (MT) August 13 12:00 PM United States (CT) August 13 1:00 PM United States / Canada (ET) August 13 2:00 PM Mexico (CDMX) August 13 12:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 13 3:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) August 13 7:00 PM France (CEST) August 13 8:00 PM Germany (CEST) August 13 8:00 PM Turkey (TRT) August 13 9:00 PM United Arab Emirates August 13 10:00 PM India (IST) August 13 11:30 PM China August 14 2:00 AM Japan August 14 3:00 AM South Korea August 14 3:00 AM Australia (AEST) August 14 4:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 14 6:00 AM

Note: EA has confirmed that Madden 27 uses a simultaneous worldwide launch. This means the game becomes playable at the same moment globally, although its calendar date moves to August 14 in parts of Asia and Oceania.

How to Get Madden 27 Early Access

Screenshot: EA Sports

Madden 27 early access is available now to anyone who purchases the $99.99 Deluxe Edition or the $149.99 MVP Bundle. Both editions include three days of early access, allowing players to begin playing before the Standard Edition releases on August 13.

The Standard Edition costs $69.99, meaning you are paying an additional $30 for early access and the Deluxe Edition’s digital bonuses. The more expensive version includes Madden Points, Ultimate Team rewards, and bonuses for Franchise and Superstar modes.

Players can also access a 10-hour trial through EA Play. This is the cheapest way to play Madden 27 before its global launch, although the game will become unavailable once the trial timer runs out unless you purchase it.

Madden 27 Deluxe Edition Bonuses

Three days of early access

4,600 Madden Points

Exclusive early access Solo Challenges

Cover Athlete Elite Ultimate Team player item

300 Franchise Points

One Superstar Legendary XP Boost

Ultimate Team Evo item

Season 1 player item

Does the New Zealand Trick Work for Madden NFL 27?

Screenshot: EA Sports

No, the New Zealand trick does not work for Madden NFL 27. EA Sports is releasing the game simultaneously worldwide at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET, so changing your Xbox region to New Zealand will not unlock it earlier.

New Zealand players will receive the Standard Edition at 6 AM NZST on August 14. Although this is technically one day later on the calendar, it is the exact same moment the game launches in the United States on August 13.

The New Zealand method generally only works when a game unlocks at midnight in each individual region. Because Madden NFL 27 has one global release time, every player has to wait for the same worldwide launch.

Screenshot: EA Sports

For those who decide to get Madden 27 early access, EA already pushed out the game’s first update today (August 11). Even those who are waiting for the global release on August 13 will get this patch as soon as they boot up the game for the first time.

This update includes bug fixes and stability improvements, including:

Madden 27 Patch Notes

Gameplay: Addressed instances of an unintended “Speed Boost” during specific cut moves.

Addressed instances of an unintended “Speed Boost” during specific cut moves. Franchise: Improved NFL Draft stability and presentation, including fixes for Draft cinematics, the Edit Coach screen, and Draft environments in Online Franchise.

Improved NFL Draft stability and presentation, including fixes for Draft cinematics, the Edit Coach screen, and Draft environments in Online Franchise. Achievements: Updated the “Perfect Push Punch In” achievement to unlock as intended.

With Madden 27 early access already live, Standard Edition players won’t have much longer to wait. The game launches simultaneously worldwide on August 13 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

