We Discuss This Weekend’s Tragic Shooting at a Madden NFL Tournament

Content warning for gun violence.

On Episode 182, Patrick, Austin, and Danielle discuss the shooting this weekend in Jacksonville, Fla, where a gunman opened fire at a Madden tournament, leaving three dead (including himself) at press time. We talk about gun violence in America and the increasingly infuriating political landscape surrounding it, then break for a discussion of games and Waypoints for the week.

Discussed: the shooting in Jacksonville on 8/26, Call of Duty, Mobile Suit Gundam: 0080 War in the Pocket, Almost Human, Goldeneye 007, Guacamelee 2, Heaven Will Be Mine, Bad North, The Myth of John McCain (Splinter article), Citations Needed episode 47, Larry King Tries to Voice Sonic the Hedgehog (video), Streets of Rage 4.

