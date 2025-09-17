Madden NFL 26’s Newest Title Update Brings Some Much Needed Changes

I’m enjoying Madden NFL 26 even more than I did Madden NFL 25. EA has found the perfect balance between the speed of the College Football games and the slower pace of Madden itself.

It took me some time to adjust, but once I did, everything felt great. But like other entries in the past, there’s always something to fix. And I had some issues with the gameplay. Fortunately, EA has addressed a number of these things with the newest Title Update.

This title update brings forth several fixes, and I’m just going to focus on a few of the ones that will be most noticeable for me in-game.

Updated logic so the offense cannot instantly flip the play or audible to a new formation when walking to the line from the huddle

I’m not gonna lie, I take full advantage of this one. Often. I mean, it’s nothing game-breaking, it’s just an excellent way to throw the CPU off a bit pre-snap. It won’t change much of my game-to-game strategy, but I am going to have to remember that this change occurred.

Fixed an issue causing illegal man-downfield penalties to trigger incorrectly on certain play-action boot plays.

This one was infuriating. It wasn’t happening an insane number of times, but it was enough to cause me some problems in a few pretty close games.

Fixed issues with some in-game banners not showing data or showing incorrect data, and other various polish Dev Note: This will also include occasionally seeing ‘Eagles vs Chiefs’ in the scorebug during certain moments.



YES. I was so sick of seeing the Eagles and Chiefs scorebug pop up every few possessions. Seems like something that should have been caught earlier, but hey, you got it. Now if you could do something about the disappearing Saquon Barkley.

That’s right. Dead in the middle of my Super Bowl against the Ravens, Saquon just went bye-bye. I think it happened because I used the Quick Sub to get Will Shipley out and him back in. But he was completely and totally invisible. I had to turn the game off and come back for him to pop back in.

Hopefully, we see that fixed in the next update.